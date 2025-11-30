Ambassadorial Nominees: PDP Tells Tinubu To Drop Yakubu, Others With ‘Tainted Profiles’

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to drop ambassadorial nominees with “tainted political profiles” immediately.

The party described the list released on Saturday as “reprehensible” and “scandalous,” and a reward for a compromised election, especially the 2023 presidential election, in which one of the ambassadorial nominees, Mahmood Yakubu, as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), conducted.

Although presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga spelled the former INEC boss’ name as “Mahmud,” the description that the nominee was the immediate past Chairman of INEC has led Nigerians to say he is the same person.

THE WHISTLER has contacted Onanuga for clarity. He was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Yakubu’s nomination has led to insinuation that he is being rewarded for conducting an allegedly compromised election, which both local and international observers described as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The 32 names the president forwarded to the Senate, days after submitting a first batch of three nominees—“Mahmud Yakubu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Reno Omokri, former presidential aide; Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor of Enugu”—and several others.

In a statement on Saturday night, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP questioned the integrity of the nominees, saying some of them have records of “anti-democratic conduct.”

Ememobong said the fact that it took the president almost three years to produce the list speaks to the “paucity of excellent people” within his reach.

“While most Nigerians are seriously appalled by the inclusion of most of the nominees, they are not totally surprised, given the history and disposition of this administration,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, it is an incontestable fact that a nominee is a clear and direct reflection of the values and estimation of the nominator.

“By making these nominations, the President has shown Nigerians that these are the best people he has to represent our country in the countries where they will be posted.”

The opposition party described the development as a “sad commentary” on the country’s diplomatic representation, while specifically taking aim at Yakubu, the immediate past INEC chair.

“To offer him an ambassadorial appointment at a time like this is an excellent exemplar of a skewed reward system, which we suspect is designed as an incentive to the new INEC Chairman, to also deliver flawed elections in 2027, in expectation of future rewards,” the PDP said.

“This is absolutely scandalous and completely unacceptable.”

The PDP asked Tinubu to withdraw the list and put forward nominees with “stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing” who can command respect on the global stage.

“Appointing and sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles is not only a great disservice to Nigeria but a setup for a diplomatic all-time low,” the party added.