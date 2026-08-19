Tinubu Replaces Walson-Jack As Head Of Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective August 27, 2026.

Enitan will succeed Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to retire from the Federal Civil Service upon attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, from Osun State, is the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service. He has served as a Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months.

He has worked at the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President. He is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education.

President Tinubu charged the incoming Head of Service to consolidate the reforms and innovations already underway, deepen professionalism and efficiency across the service and build a more effective and responsive Civil Service.

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He also urged Enitan to lead a Civil Service that is professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative and responsive to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

Tinubu thanked Walson-Jack for her service to the country and the reforms and innovations witnessed in the Civil Service during her tenure.

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966. He attended Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, before proceeding to the University of Lagos, where he obtained a B.Sc. in Finance and Banking in 1988.

He obtained an M.Sc. in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia, in 2015.