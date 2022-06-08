Amotekun, OPC Intercept Lorry With Guns In Ekiti

Residents of Ikere in Ekiti State have been thrown into panic following the interception of a lorry with some guns.

It was gathered that members of the Oodua People’s Congress and Amotekun Corps stopped the lorry which conveyed some passengers and goods including fodder.

A video in circulation shows that the passengers on the lorry were arrested by the security men and were asked to lie on the ground while search was carried out on the vehicle

A.patrol vehicle of Amotekun was seen blocking the lorry to prevent it from escaping .

Some guns hidden under the sheet of grass were brought out by those who carried out the search while residents could be heard raining curses on the suspects who they claim are Fulani.

The vehicle and the passengers, it was gathered, were later handled to the police for investigation.

The discovery which came barely three days after some gunmen attacked the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State triggered panic among the residents who believed the suspects were also planning to unleash terror on the people of Ikere.