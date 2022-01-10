Amotekun Performance Waning, Yoruba Group Says After Fresh Herdsmen Attacks In S/West

A Yoruba youth group, Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association Worldwide, has called on governors in the six South-West states to recruit more youths into Western Nigeria Security Agency popularly known as Amotekun.

They also called for training, better remunerations and better equipment for Amotekun corps to promote them to do more.

The National Coordinator of YYSA, Mr Olalekan Hammed and the National Secretary, Olawale Ajao, said by doing this, Amotekun would be gingered to curb the resurgence of herdsmen attacks in the region.

The group said the morale of Amotekun corps in the states was high at inception forcing criminal herdsmen to stop invasion of communities in the region. Hammed , however, said the morale seemed wanting hence the resurgent attacks by herdsmen, saying the governor’s needed to look into why this was so and address the issues for better security in the region.

The statement read, “We are extremely worried over the fresh Fulani herdsmen attacks in the South-West.

“We have been enjoying a peaceful atmosphere in the region in the last months with no major incidents of kidnapping and farm invasion by the so called herders.

“However, they have started again to precipitate crisis by killing and kidnapping our people.

“Recently, they set ablaze Molege community in Ondo state, unleashed terror in Èkìtì. The same herdsmen killed driver and kidnapped passengers at Onigaari, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

“Amotekun security outfit was Inaugurated in states across the region about a year ago purposely to end the menace of insecurity. Disappointedly, it is like the performances of our Amotekun officers are now dwindling because their initial high moral had been killed.

“We are calling on our governors to look inward and find lasting solution to rekindle the spirit of dedication and commitment of Amotekun corps. It also advisable to recruit more officers and equip them appropriately to ensure efficiency.”