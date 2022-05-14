AMVCA 2022: Osas, Nengi, Caroline, Others Make Fashion Statements At Award Show

Nigerian movie stars, comedians, and other celebrities made fashion statements on the red carpet of the 2022 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) which holds from Saturday to Sunday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The AMVCA is organized by MultiChoice Africa mostly to recognize achievements in the television and film industry but is attended by people from all works of life.

Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, and Sika Osei are the host for this year’s red carpet of the award.

The highlight of the show will see the organizers give awards to the Best Dressed Male and Female based on votes to be cast among the attendees of the event.

Some of the live performances were from D’Banj, Yemi Alade, Lagbaja, Rema, Kingdom Kroseide, and Akunaa Okechukwu, amongst others.

The 2022 AMVCA introduced a new category for skit makers and content creators.

Below are some of the pictures from the event:

Osas Ighodaro

Rebecca Nengi Hampson

Funke Akindele

Caroline Hutchings

Ebuka

Erica Nlewedim