Anambra CP Charges Officers To Protect Selves

With the increasing attacks on security agencies, especially police formations by hoodlums across the country, the commissioner of police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, Friday, charged officers and men of the force to protect themselves against the emerging trend. CP Kuryas also told them to resist any form of attacks on security personnel and critical infrastructure anywhere in the state.

The CP gave the directive in a lecture held with his management team, area commanders, divisional police officers and other heads of tactical operational units in the command.

The police commissioner, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, further encouraged officers and men of the force not to be deterred by the recent unfortunate incidents of attacks on their colleagues and facilities, but to remain resolute in the protection of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the state.

Ikenga, in a release, added that Commissioner Kuryas also charged the officers and men to provide motivational leadership in their divisions and units, and ensure they ‘supervise their men adequately in reclaiming the public space from criminal elements and maintaining law and order in and around the state’.

According to him, “CP Kuryas reassures citizens and residents alike in the state of the renewed commitment of the police to provide policing services in accordance with best practices and in line with the rule of law.”

Our correspondent reports that the conference had in attendance the management team of the command, eight area commanders, fifty-four divisional police officers, police mobile force commander in Anambra State, and heads of police tactical units in the state.

THE WHISTLER reported that gunmen, numbering about twenty, on April 19, razed the building and some vehicles at the Zonal Police headquarters, Zone 13, Ukpor, recording some human casualties in the process.