Anambra Decides: Soludo Wins Polling Unit

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo in the Anambra governorship election has won his polling unit (002), in Isuofia Ward 13, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo, who cast his ballot at exactly 1:20 pm, had a total of 417 votes, clearing his closest rival, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu with four votes.

The Accord candidate secured just one vote.

According to the Presiding Officer, Obiorah Anwulike, a total of eight invalid votes were recorded from 430 accredited voters at the polling unit.

Speaking after the voting exercise, the governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and orderly election process.

Advertisement

“I have been getting numerous calls from across the state. I think it has been relatively peaceful and is going smoothly.

“Though there are some glitches at polling units in Olumbanasa in Anambra West, where the BVAS reportedly did not work as expected, on average, the election is going well,” he said.

Soludo, however, accused an opponent of paying voters N15,000 to buy their votes in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The governor, who failed to mention names, acknowledged reports of vote buying in many polling units.

“The only concerns we have received are one or two places, particularly in Nnewi South, where we have massive vote buying.

Advertisement

“Some people are being paid… a candidate, particularly from the LGA … He seems to be desperate to win the LGA, so he has been sharing N15,000.

“Even if they share N100,000, never mind, let the people just vote. Count the vote,” Soludo said.

The governor further expressed confidence in the electoral process and his eventual victory in the election.