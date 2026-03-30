Ex-Kano APC Guber Aspirant Dumps Party

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Kano State governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a resignation letter dated March 29, 2026, and addressed to the APC chairman of Gawuna Ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area, Gawuna described his decision as “voluntary and personal.”

“I hereby formally resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 29, 2026,” the letter stated.

Gawuna, who previously served as Kano State deputy governor, expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunities it afforded him but did not reveal his next political step.

According to Daily Trust, his exit comes amid widening political realignments in Kano, as key figures reposition ahead of future elections.

Sources familiar with the development disclosed that Gawuna is expected to meet former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday night at Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence, fueling speculation about his next political destination.