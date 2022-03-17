Anambra: Four Major Decisions Taken By Soludo On Inauguration Day

Charles Soludo, who assume office today as governor of Anambra State, gave an inaugural speech which contained some major executive decisions.

The inaugural address highlighted some key economic, political and security reforms that will take effect in coming days.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor gave insight into his plan to transform the state.

Below are some key decisions he revealed on Thursday:

Ban on revenue collection till further notice

The newly sworn in governor promised to sign an executive order to suspend all the revenue contracts for markets, parks and roads in the state.

He said, “Today I will sign an executive order to suspend all revenue contracts operating in the parks, markets an roads until we put in place a new system within the next four weeks.

“This reforms may be unpopular especially among those benefiting from the existing order. For sure, the revenue and back mafia that are raking billions of government revenue into their private pockets wont be happy. But we commit to doing the right thing.

Government To Enforce Made In Anambra Products

Soludo also said that the Made in Anambra vision takes effect immediately.

He said his administration will partner with the Federal Government to invest in tech, entertainment, skills acquisition and human capital in the state.

He said to drive this, his administration will inaugurate the Anambra Innovation and Advisory Council.

Soludo said, “As part of our Made in Anambra cultural renaissance and healthy living agenda, when you come to the governor’s lodge or attend any government functions, be sure to be served only made in Anambra.

“We want to go to where M.I Okpara stopped with the palm revolution and plant millions of palm trees In some years, we will seek not only to export palm produce but also fresh palm wine from Anambra State.

IPOB Should Embrace Dialogue

During the address, Soludo spoke on issues relating to the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the dangers of the sit-at -home order which had weakened the economy of the South East.

Soludo advised the group to seek dialogue and peace in their activities, a move he said will allow the region to post huge economic gains.

“There is no conflict that dialogue in good faith cannot resolve. The IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) as well as the disparate armed groups in the forest, it is time to interrogate both the purpose and the means of your campaign.

“To the politicians playing politics with insecurity, you are riding a tiger.”

To Conduct Local Government Election

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said that his government will conduct local government elections.

“We will conduct local government elections. No doubt, the uniform local government system as the third federating unit is one of the contested features of our federalism, but we must make the best of a bad system by unleashing the potential of governance at the lower level,” he stated.

The governor said his administration will review and amend the relevant legislation that would reform the system for efficiency and strengthen the Anambra Independent Electoral Commission and conduct local government election.