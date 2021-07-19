Anambra Guber: Court Reinstates Soludo As APGA Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, Monday, affirmed former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance ahead of the November 6th governorship election in the state.

Justice C C Okaa, while delivering the judgement, said the other parties in the suit, comprising Jude Okeke, Edozie Njoku and Chukwuma Umeoji, were ‘meddlesome interlopers’.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on 16th July, 2021, published the list of candidates for the November 6th poll in Anambra State. The list had Chukwuma Umeoji as APGA’s standard bearer.

INEC claimed it relied on a judgement of a high court in Jigawa State in its choice to drop the name of Soludo, who won the primary elections conducted by the mainstream of the party.

Mr Umeoji however won the gubernatorial primaries of a faction of the party.