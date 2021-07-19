Eid-el-Kabir: Protocol Officers, Orderlies Of VIPs Won’t Be Allowed Into Airports- FAAN

As part of preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has said protocol officers and orderlies of VIP not travelling with their principal will not be allowed into the airports.

The agency said this in statement on Monday titled, ‘FAAN Expresses Readiness For Eid-El-Kabir.’

The statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu disclosed that FAAN is ready to play host to air travellers.

FAAN said, “As Muslim faithfuls prepare for the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured all airport users that the nation’s airports are fully ready to play host to air travelers during and after the celebration.

“To ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during this celebration, the Authority has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by relevant Government agencies.

“Other facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture has been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports.

“While we advise intending passengers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we also want to re-emphasise that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are travelling alongside their principals. Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.”