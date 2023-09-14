Anambra Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Grenade

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Squad of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, the state police command said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Nnewi Ichi, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The squad, which was on patrol with vigilante men on 13th September, 2023, got information about the kidnappers’ hideout and stormed the place, it was gathered.

Ikenga stated that, “A kidnapped victim found in the hideout was rescued and conveyed to a hospital at Nnewi for treatment. One of the suspected kidnappers was arrested.

“Operatives recovered one pump action gun and two locally fabricated hand grenades at the hideout.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the operatives and the local vigilantes on the collaboration that has been effective against criminal elements, asked them to sustain ‘the onslaught until crime is reduced to the barest minimum and people can move around in safety in the state’.