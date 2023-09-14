Buhari Goes To Farm Four Days A Week After Presidency — Garba Shehu

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a recent statement issued by Garba Shehu, the media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, it has been revealed that the ex-president now spends four days a week on his farm.

Shehu revealed this in an article titled “One Hundred Days after Buhari”, where the former presidential aide revealed what his boss has been up to since leaving office.

Muhammadu Buhari assumed the presidency in 2015 and served for a total of eight years before passing the reins of power to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

Following his exit from the presidency, Buhari has chosen to immerse himself in agriculture, specifically tending to his farm in Daura, Katsina state, while making a conscious effort not to interfere with the new administration led by President Tinubu, said Shehu.

According to him, Buhari dedicates a significant portion of his time to reconnecting with nature, cultivating crops and looking after his animals.

Despite enjoying a well-deserved rest, Buhari’s commitment to farming remains steadfast, said the former presidential aide who further revealed that his boss adheres to a weekly schedule.

“He goes to the farm four days of the week and is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing.

“He gets a good measure of rest but the visits have not abated. To manage the numbers, he has a weekly program drawn for him as they did while he was in the Villa” Shehu said.

During his tenure as president, Buhari’s administration made substantial strides in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

However, in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics released the Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index report, revealing that over 133 million Nigerians, representing 68 per cent of the country’s population, were living in poverty, out of a population of about 200 million.