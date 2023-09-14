‘PDP Asked Us If We Have Money To Pursue Our Victories’ – Enugu LP Chair Reacts To Tribunal Verdicts

302 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barrister Casmir Agbo, the chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu State, said the 2023 Petition Tribunal Verdicts which have so far sacked two LP state and one National Assembly members are suspicious. LP also lost to upturn the result of Enugu West senatorial election which was won by the PDP.

Agbo, speaking during a radio programme monitored in Enugu, described the rulings nullifying elections of the three elected officials of the party as being influenced.

While expressing disappointment over the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which ruled against its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Agbo said, “We are going to make our statement clear. The verdicts so far by the tribunal are unfortunate. Verdicts based on nominations which the Tribunal is relying on are party affairs, and already decided at various courts, including the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“None of our candidates was accused of forgery or not winning the polls clearly. If we allow this charade to go on, by next elections, it will be war. For instance, the Tribunal nullified the election of Isi-Uzo/Enugu East Federal Constituency claiming that our candidate didn’t resign from UNN. But we know that he resigned.

“In Aninri/Awgu State Constituency, the verdict was that our candidate’s name was not on the ballot papers, rather it was the name of Toby Okechukwu that was there. But Okechukwu duly wrote that he wasn’t contesting and the name of the eventual candidate was uploaded by INEC. So far, we have lost three constituency, and awaiting more rulings.

“The Peoples Democratic Party asked us after our landslide victory against them if we had money to pursue our victories at the tribunal. We are suspecting certain things in the verdicts so far delivered. But we shall recover our mandates at the Appeal Court. We won convincingly. I can’t fathom out the kind of judgements being dished out in Enugu.

“The only senatorial seat which PDP won in the state is Enugu West. We presented that INEC cancelled results and produced what they wanted. And the Tribunal ruled that INEC is at liberty to rewrite results.

“In all, we are hopeful. In the aftermath of the presidential election tribunal which did not invalidate Obi’s nomination, we know that what applies to Obi also applies to other candidates in the same circumstances.”