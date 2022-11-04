Anglican Bishops Seek Explanation From FG Over ‘Dismantling’ Of Eastern Rail Lines

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anglican Bishops have expressed dissatisfaction and worry over the dismantling of Eastern rail lines.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing removal and carting away of rail tracks in the entire Eastern corridor by some unidentified persons accompanied by security agencies.

The bishops noted with sadness that no information was in the public domain about the action and where the dismantled rail lines were taken to.

The Anglican bishops who spoke at the 13th Diocesan Christian Men Fellowship Conference held in Umuahia demanded explanations from the Federal Government on the whereabouts of the disconnected rail tracks.

“We are not comfortable with the manner the rail lines are being disconnected and taken away to an unknown destination without any official communication to the members of the public”, the Bishops said in a statement.

The statement signed by the Bishop of Anglican Communion, Diocese of Umuahia, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, also tasked those in authority to provide explanations for the disturbing development.

It read in part: “What is happening? The Federal Government promised sometime last year to build a narrow gauge from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, linking up Ajaokuta and Bonny Seaport.

“What’s going on? Are they now dismantling the rail lines to commence the work or are they trying to disconnect the South Eastern corridor? We are watching.”