Another Blow To Nollywood As Popular Actor, Rich Oganiru Dies At 64

Nigerian entertainment industry again suffered another loss as popular Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru died on Tuesday.

Oganiru died at the age of 64 after battling sickness for months without funds to cater for his health.

The news of his demise was announced on Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee.

According to EmstarVee’s post, “Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021. I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru.”

Before the death of the actor, a video of Rich Oganiru lying in his sick bed while begging for financial assistance surfaced online two weeks ago.

“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the video was captioned.

The video was shared by his fellow colleague who appealed for financial assistance.

Oganiru who who has been in the Nigerian film industry for over two decades has starred in more than 300 movies, including Queen of Hasso Rock, Wasted Effort, Pay Day, Lacrima, Stoneface in Love, Givers Never Lack, His Majesty, Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu ver, My Destiny, Battle Of The Rich, Political Control, Touching Love, Total Control, and Last Confession among others.

Before his death, Oganiru held the role of Corporate Marketing Consultant to the Abuja Chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria.