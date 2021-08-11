BBNaija: Reactions As Queen, Maria, Fight Over Pere

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Queen, was on Tuesday night involved in a fight with fellow housemate Maria over Pere.

Maria and Queen’s argument on Tuesday night came after the latter declared that Pere is the kind of guy she likes.

It all started after the housemates were having fun in the lounge and Whitemoney decided to showcases the guys with the best bodies.

When it got to Pere’s turn, WhiteMoney in his opinion said that the Head of House is very strategic. This was a statement that Queen agreed to and she made a show of it by standing up to concur.

Maria who happens to be Pere’s love interest, believed that there was no way Queen would know him in such a short time and she made Queen know that she was in no place to agree to what Whitemoney said.

However, Queen got angry at how Maria reacted about her knowing Pere.

According to Queen, “I have two things bothering me. One is with you and the other is with the rest of the housemates.

“While they were introducing Pere and someone said he was strategic, I was like ‘It’s true, it’s true’ but you said, ‘This one is saying ‘true’ and you made it look like I didn’t know Pere.”

While they were talking the Head of House, Pere, came to meet the duo and tried to know what was going on.

As this was going on, Maria said to Queen, “I said it’s only two days and you’re acting like you already know Pere. And I’m not having a conversation with you.”

Then Maria walked out on her saying that there was no way she would stand there and listen to Queen shout at her.

Queen then raised her voice, “Let me tell you something, Maria, it doesn’t take too long to know people in here. You have no right to say that.

“Look at how she was stretching her hand at me. What’s that for? It does not take too long to know people. It doesn’t take even a day.”

Maria replied back and asserted that Queen should respect her if she wants them to have a conversation.

As the argument heated up, Pere and the other housemates tried to calm them down.

Below were reaction gathered from viewers of the show.

@SaahSinerio said, “All these activities from Queen, na just notice me attitude.. #abeg getat. How long does it take to know someone,, yen yen yen.”

“But this isn’t an issue for charging up nau Pull the Maria aside and talk. No go dey raise voice and call names that one is just overreacting, ” @abie_ba said.

According to @mikolosa “Abeg queen getat you came in with Tacha’s script.”

@abena_duma said, “This is intentional fight oooo.”

@seniroz also said, “I thought Queen said she is a feminist. Is feminism now to fight your fellow woman over a man for a very flimsy excuse? Haba.”

@YusufAjao however said, “If you have seen you will know that the Maria Girl is too rude”

@justreegram_ in pidgin said, “Oya beat her now, shebi na disqualification Dey hunger you.”