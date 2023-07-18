Anthrax: Act Swiftly To Save Nigerians, Reps Urge NCDC, Agric Ministry

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber have expressed concern over of the recent outbreak of the Anthrax disease in a farm at Gajiri Village in Niger State.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the House of Representatives passed a motion to ensure that the disease is curtailed to prevent its spread and protect the health of the public.

The motion was moved by Adamu Tanko Lokoja, the lawmaker representing Suleja, Gurara and Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State.

Anthrax, said to be caused by a bacterium found in soil, is a serious infectious disease that can be fatal to both animals and humans.

Tanko expressed concern over the potential spread of the disease to other livestock farms in the country and its possible impact on public health.

According to him, there was a need for proactive measures to prevent the spread of anthrax in Nigeria and protect the health and livelihoods of citizens.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak.

The Green Chamber also urged the National Centre for Disease Control to swiftly put in place measures that will stop the further spread of anthrax while also mandating its committees on Agricultural Production and Services and Legislative Compliance to monitor the implementation of these measures.

The Federal Government confirmed the first case of anthrax in Nigeria on Monday.

Following the detection of the disease in a farm in Niger State, the Federal Government announced that a rapid response team had been deployed to the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collect samples from the sick animals.

Animals can become infected with anthrax by eating contaminated food or water.

Humans can also become infected by coming into contact with infected animals or their products.

The government has advised citizens to avoid contact with animals that may be infected with anthrax. They have also advised people to report any suspected cases of anthrax to the authorities.