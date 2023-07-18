Anthrax May Have Spread To South, Far North During Last Sallah Celebration– NCDC

…Explains What Nigerians Should Know About Anthrax

Less than a day after the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the first case of Anthrax, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has ignited fears saying the disease may have spread to the South and other parts of the North.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the first case of the disease outbreak was confirmed on a multi-specie animal farm comprising cattle, sheep, and goats in Suleja, Niger State.

In a letter sent to the Agric Ministry on June 14, 2023 the ministry was notified of the outbreak.

But the Agric Ministry failed to confirm the case until July 17 when it admitted that, “On July 14, 2023, the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of a suspected case of anthrax in a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna expressway Suleja Local Government Area, Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes, and ears.”

In an interview on Channels Tv, NCDC’s Executive Director, Ifedayo Adetifa, revealed that Anthrax found its way into Nigeria from neighbouring countries.

He said “Earlier there were significant movements of animals in the area of the last religious feast. The areas are called down south, and it’s possible that in that region where animals are infected may have made their way into the country.

“Most especially for animals that were brought in across the borders. So, in this context, this is the first animal we have diagnosed its condition with, so there may be other animals with it.”

Adetifa expressed worry that Anthrax have spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC boss said, “It is also possible that the disease is currently across the country, and likely other cases that are yet to be notified. But we can only react to what we know.”

He warned that animals around the reported farm and beyond that are sick should be reported while the slaughtered and dead ones, that do not have clotted blood after being killed should be disposed of or notified immediately.

Sign Of Anthrax

The signs of anthrax-infected animals are; the oozing of blood from their body openings – (anus, nose, eyes, and ears), and high fever; In many cases, the sign is not visible and they die suddenly.

Anthrax In Humans

Cutaneous Anthrax

This is the most common form of anthrax infection, and it is also considered to be the least dangerous. Infection usually develops from 1 to 7 days after exposure.

Symptoms include; a group of small blisters or bumps that may itch, swelling can occur around the sore, a painless skin sore (ulcer) with a black center that appears after the small blisters or bumps, and most often the sore will be on the face, neck, arms, or hand.

Inhalation anthrax

It is considered to be the deadliest form of anthrax. Infection usually develops within a week after exposure, but it can take up to 2 months. When a person breathes in anthrax spores, they can develop inhalation anthrax.

Symptoms include; fever and chills; chest discomfort; shortness of breath; confusion or dizziness; cough; nausea, vomiting, or stomach pains; headache; sweats (often drenching); extreme tiredness and body aches.

Gastrointestinal anthrax

When a person eats raw or undercooked meat from an animal infected with anthrax, they can develop gastrointestinal anthrax. Once ingested, anthrax spores can affect the upper gastrointestinal tract (throat and esophagus), stomach, and intestines, causing a wide variety of symptoms.

Symptoms are; fever and chills; swelling of neck or neck glands; sore throat; painful swallowing; hoarseness; nausea and vomiting, especially bloody vomiting; diarrhea or bloody diarrhea; headache; flushing (red face) and red eyes; stomach pain; fainting and swelling of the abdomen.

Injection anthrax

Injection anthrax is a rare disease that affects heroin users and is caused by Bacillus anthracis.

Symptoms can include fever and chills; A group of small blisters or bumps that may itch, appearing where the drug was injected; a painless skin sore with a black center that appears after the blisters or bumps; swelling around the sore and abscesses deep under the skin or in the muscle where the drug was injected.