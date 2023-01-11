Anti-Igbo Comments: Brymo’s Supporter Files Counter-Petition Against Singer’s Disqualification By AFRIMA

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian identified as Abdullai Hassan has filed a counter-petition against the disqualification of Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, from the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

Hassan filed the petition to counter a previous one filed by one Charles Ogundele, seeking Brymo’s disqualification over anti-Igbo comments he made on social media.

The signer had in a tweet said, “Fuck The Ndi Igbo!!…Hell With It!!,” thus sparking outrage from Nigerians including fellow signer, Paul Okoye of P-Square, on the micro-blogging platform.

Brymo is supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25, 2023 presidential election and made the remark to spite the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who hails from the Igbo-speaking South-East region.

Hassan, in his counter-petition, claimed that Brymo “is been (sic) politically and hate bullied (sic) by politicians and supporters of a presidential candidate for a general election in Nigeria”

He added, “So, we are making this petition to oppose the one they specifically (sic) and are driven by hate to see BRYMO been (sic) drop by the AFRIMA award.”

Ogundele, on his part, is asking Nigerians to sign his petition to compel the AFRIMA organizers to disqualify the singer from the category of ‘Song Writer of the Year’ which he was recently nominated in.

While Hassan’s counter-petition has attracted 1,188 signatures so far, the one filed by Ogundele has received 11,944 endorsements as of press time.