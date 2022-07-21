APC: After Shettima’s Unveiling, Osinbajo’s Campaign Spokesperson Writes About ‘Bishop Garments’

The spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr Richard Akinnola, has said the phrase ‘unknown’ which is trending on social media, is something to laugh about.

Akinnola, who was a campaign aide to Osinbajo at the APC presidential primaries, also wrote jokingly about bishopric garments.

He stated via his Facebook page on Thursday:

“From (Unknown gun men) to (Unknown God men). Check out the alliteration.I love this country die. Bye bye. Let me go and enjoy my medical vacation.

“I’m still minding my business based on my doctor’s orders…though I’m still looking for my Bishopric garments which l kept at Mofeto shursh’s vestry. Running back to my hibernation. Bye. “

Akinnola’s comment comes amid the reaction trailing the attendance of some Christian cleric to the official unveiling of the running mate to the All Progressive Congress Candidate, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima.

Images of the cleric was greeted with suspicion by a number of Nigerian Christians.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also denied knowing the cleric that graced the occasion.

CAN has said it would not support any presidential candidate that fields running mates of same religion.

The ruling APC’s candidate, Tinubu did not heed CAN’s request, insisting that his choice was based on competence.