Houthis Threaten To Close Bab al-Mandeb Strait Over Trump Policies

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A senior Houthi official has issued a stern warning that the Iran-backed group could shut down the strategically vital Bab al-Mandeb Strait if U.S. President Donald Trump persists with policies they describe as obstructing peace in the region.

Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister of the Houthi administration in Sanaa, made the statement on X.

He declared: “If Sanaa decides to close the Bab al-Mandeb, then all of mankind and jinn will be utterly powerless to open it.”

He added: “And therefore, it is best for Trump and the complicit world to immediately end all practices and policies that obstruct peace, and to show the respect required for the rights of our people and nation.”

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. It handles a significant portion of global trade, including oil shipments from the Middle East to Europe and beyond.

Any closure would likely cause major disruptions to international shipping routes, drive up energy prices, and exacerbate tensions in an already volatile region.

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This latest threat comes amid ongoing regional conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and their respective allies.

The Houthis have previously targeted shipping in the Red Sea, forcing many vessels to reroute around Africa at considerable cost.

As global attention remains fixed on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, the possibility of the Bab al-Mandeb being weaponized raises fresh concerns about supply chain stability and energy markets.

Whether the Houthis will follow through on the threat remains to be seen, but the warning underscores the fragile balance of power in the region and the potential for further escalation.