APC Fails At Tribunal As PDP’s Mutfwang Affirmed Plateau Governor

The Plateau Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the election of Caleb Mananseh Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) HAD declared Mutfwang the winner of the governorship poll with 525,299 votes.

Nentawe Yilwatda came second with 481,400 votes.

However, the APC candidate filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang.

He protested that the governor was not duly nominated and sponsored by his party.

But the governor’s legal team urged the Tribunal to strike out the petition for lacking in merit.

In its judgment on Friday, the Tribunal agreed with the submission of the governor’s legal team by dismissing the petition for lacking in merit.

