Otu Declares Free Education In Cross River, Orders Immediate Implementation

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has directed the immediate implementation of free tuition for all Cross River State students in public primary and secondary schools in the state, effective from the current academic session.

Advertisement

The governor said the free tuition would cushion the effects of the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

The directive was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee, Professor Owan Enoh.

The Cross River governor also exempted the payment of senior secondary school examination fees in the state beginning with the current academic session.

The memo stated that all these are part of palliative measures to cushion the harsh economic reality.

The memo reads, “Following the adoption of the economic measures by the federal government which resulted in the higher cost of living for the citizenry and the decision to help alleviate the suffering of the people. His Excellency, the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, decided to implement the following in the Cross River State Education Sector: Free tuition fees for all Cross Riverian in public-private and public schools.

Advertisement

“Exemption of all Cross Riverian from the payment of the Senior Secondary School Examination fees in the state beginning from the current academic session. You’re please directed to immediately ensure the implementation of these measures”.