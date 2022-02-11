PHOTOS: Army Officer’s Son Drives Car Into Jabbi Lake…Rescued By Fishermen

The son of a yet-to-be-identified Nigerian army officer has cheated death after crashing his car into the popular Jabbi Lake while driving on the Alex Ekwueme Way, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER gathered that a Kia Optima car involved in the accident was driven into the lake at about 11 pm on Thursday by a loan driver.

Our correspondent observed the presence of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) on the link bridge overlooking the Jabbi Mall from where the driver fell into a swampy area of the lake.

The officers were controlling traffic congestion that had resulted from commuters stopping to have a glimpse of the car that was partly buried in the lake.

One of the FRSC officials who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the driver was rescued by fishermen and subsequently taken to the Garki General Hospital and treated for an injury on his hand.

The boy’s father who was present at the scene on Friday declined to speak to our correspondent but confirmed that his son was in stable condition and taking a rest at home.