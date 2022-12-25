‘APC Has Impoverished 133 Million Nigerians’—Abia Guber Candidate Alex Otti Claims

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Abia State, Alex Otti has said that Nigerians cannot afford another four years under the ruling All Progressives Congress that have pushed 133 million of them into multidimensional poverty.

Advertisement

Otti made the claim on Sunday during the commissioning of three projects by the Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume and Prof. Kenneth Kalu in Atan Abam, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

He said, “It is obvious that Nigerians are suffering. People have been suffering. Unemployment, insecurity, poverty and according to the last statistics, 133 million of the 200 million Nigerians are now living below the poverty line.

“It maybe more. So, it is certain that God is not at asleep. As we approach 2023, God will show up for Nigeria and that is why today everybody in the country is talking about one man, Peter Obi. And you all have to obediently vote for him and all Labour Party candidates.”

The National Bureau of Statistics in November published a report that 133 million Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty.

The poverty rate published by the NBS far exceeds the projection of the World Bank that over 95 million Nigerians will live in poverty by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

But Otti believes that Obi will lift the country out of poverty and prudently manage the economy.

Obi who is more popular in the South and North Central released a manifesto that detailed how he plans to move the country from ‘consumption to production.’

Also making a case for his ambition, the LP gubernatorial candidate said the state of infrastructure in Abia State which is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party calls for a great concern.

He pledged to build the road linking Bende LGA, Abam (Arochukwu LGA) to Ohaofia LGA when elected next year.

“It took me three hours to get to here (Atan Abam) and we will build this road,” said Otti.

Advertisement

But the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, His Eminence, Ekpenyong Akpanika told the LP candidate to keep to his promises if he emerges as the next Abia Governor.

Akpanika said, “You have started ‘Obidiently’, don’t forget this beginning and don’t become disobedient when you get power.

“Like I said earlier when you get into power don’t forget the people and the church.”