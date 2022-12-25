Christmas: NDLEA Intercepts Colorado, Cannabis Juice Consignments At Lagos Airport, Seaport

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Tincan seaport, Apapa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, both in Lagos state, have intercepted consignments of Colorado hidden in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada and packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said that at least, 12 suspects including two dock workers and a wine shop businessman have so far been arrested in connection with the two seizures.

According to the statement, the cannabis juice weighing 16.50kgs, was discovered on Wednesday December 21, during the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa.

“At the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport, the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottled Cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kgs on Wednesday 21st December. Investigations by anti-narcotics officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Olalekan Wasiu; Olufisayo Dayo; Moruf Olusegun Bashir and Imole Moses Ajayi, whose statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day Thursday 22nd Dec,” the statement said.

The cannabis and ecstasy pills hidden in beverage drink, Bournvita, containers to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was intercepted on Dec 23, while the Colorado weighing 61.3kgs was seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport.

The statement informed that two dock workers: Abdulquadri Abdulazeez and Ogbuji Kenneth are currently in NDLEA custody in connection with the seizure following their initial arrest by the Port Security and the Police.

“Also, an attempt to export quantities of cannabis and ecstasy pills also known as MDMA concealed in beverage drink, Bournvita, containers to Dubai, UAE, through the NAHCO export shed on Friday 23rd Dec was frustrated while a vulcaniser given the assignment for a fee of N4,000, Iyanda Ogunleye Yaya has been arrested.

“In the same vein, a consignment of 185 parcels of cannabis Indica, popularly called Colorado weighing 61.3kgs have been seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport, Lagos. The container marked MSCU5206726 from Montreal, Canada was declared as containing three units of used vehicles but upon a 100% examination, it was found to contain two vehicles; a 2009 Toyota Corolla car and a 2009 Ford Econoline bus as well as used car engines, bicycles, shoes and other items including the drugs. Two dock workers: Abdulquadri Abdulazeez and Ogbuji Kenneth are already in NDLEA custody in connection with the seizure following their initial arrest by the Port Security and the Police,” the statement added.