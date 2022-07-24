APC Has Thrown Nigeria Into Cesspit – Atiku

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has continued to turn the screw on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and on Sunday said Nigeria has never had it so bad in terms of governance.

He said seven years of the APC administration headed by Muhammadu Buhari has been the worse years in Nigerian history.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER, Atiku repeated his usual statement saying, ” Next year’s election is a national rescue mission.”

The former Vice President had stated during the week the deplorable development in the country, saying available indices pointed to a stark future, which should jolt Nigerians to reality to enable them reject voting the APC in 2023.

Atiku earlier on Saturday challenged the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to grant a one hour interview if he has the mental capacity.

The message on Sunday appealed to “citizens of this great country,” that they “owe Nigeria a duty to vote in the election and every ballot cast in that election should count as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

He said his idea about politics is that it is a system of processes that seeks to organise a society towards a common good. “But what the APC has done with us as a country in the past 7 years is a direct opposite of that.”

He pointed out that, in the 16 years that PDP governed Nigeria, not a single day came with a nightmare that the APC has continued to make Nigerians live through.

“Taking Nigeria out of the cesspit that the APC has thrown us into will require a leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace – the very mantra of our anthem.

“We should not reward the APC for their failures and we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda,” he urged Nigerians.

He said he is leading the “journey towards rebuilding Nigeria to a country of ONE PEOPLE with ONE FUTURE will do a lot in restoring this great country to its glory.”