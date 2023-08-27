APC Natl Chairman Ganduje Fingered As EFCC, Conduct Bureau Go After Kano Anti-Graft Agency Boss

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been fingered in the ongoing probe and summon issued against the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimingado by the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Both the EFCC and CCB have issued letters of invitation, summoning Rimingado and some key staff in the Kano State Anti-corruption agency to appear in Abuja on Monday.

The Kano anti-corruption boss has been probing the popular gandollar gate linked to the APC National Chairman when he was governor of Kano State.

Letters in circulation, which conveyed the invitation of the EFCC and CBB, said Rimingado is being investigated over funds released to the agency “by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year.”

EFCC’s letter of summon dated August 8, 2023 was signed by the acting deputy director, Cybercrime and other related offences, EFCC, Muhtar Bello.

The letter reads, “The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from your office is imperative. In view of the above, you are requested to kindly release the Director of Finance and Accounts to report for an interview with the undersigned through the Team Leader AFF/TC at Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District Jabi, along Airport Road, Abuja on Monday, 29th August, 2023 by 1000 hours.

“He should come along with the following information: I. Details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year. II. Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano state Ministry of Local Government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts,” the letter ended.

Similarly, the Kano State Anti-corruption Boss would also have a date with the CCB which in its letter signed by Gwimi S. P. Director, Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, declared that Rimingado was under probe.

The CCB letter which was addressed to the Director, Personnel Management Department of Kano anti-corruption agency reads, “Pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3rd Schedule, Part 1, paragraph 3(e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, The Code of Conduct Bureau is investigating a case of alleged violation of the Code of Public Officers against a staff of your organisation by name Muhuyi Magaji Gado.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to furnish the Bureau with certified True Copies (CTC) of detailed information on the following. I. His letter of appointment/acceptance II Salary payslips from July 2020 to August, 2023; III. Records of Service.”

Immediately, several commentators in the NNPP leadership and Kano State government fingered Ganduje for what they have called “onslaught” against an anti-corruption agent “as a fight back to stop his probe.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Rimingado was removed in January 2022, by the Ganduje-led government, which was widely condemned at the time.

As soon as Rimingado was restored to his position in 2023 by the new state governor, Abba Yusuf, who’s of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, he launched a probe of Ganduje who was caught on camera stuffing some wads of money, dollar denominated, into his pocket when he was the state governor.

Rimingado, who was under state assembly probe and was suspended from office for refusing to work with an accounts officer posted by the state ministry of finance.

He challenged the termination before the National Industrial Court in Abuja and Kano, and got a favourable ruling.

Yusuf said based on the court ruling, he had no option than to restore him to his position.

Although Ganduje had rushed to court to stop his probe, Rimingado said the probe could not be stopped as the video which showed Ganduje stuffing dollar notes into his pockets “remains interesting to the Kano people.”

Ganduje’s emergence as APC national chairman was widely condemned following the gandollar video. Many even within the APC leadership believed it was embarrassing.

It’s being alleged that possessing federal powers, the unpopular ex-governor of Kano State is using the federal might to stall any further probe by placing Rimingado, who is heading his probe under investigation and possibly convicted.