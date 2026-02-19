APC Orders Ogun Executives Holding Govt Posts To Resign

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has directed all party executives simultaneously holding statutory government positions to resign from those offices.

This complies with the party constitution and an earlier directive by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The directive was conveyed by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Femi Nuberu, in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the announcement comes amid ongoing party congresses across the state, which began on Wednesday with ward-level meetings.

The congresses are statutory political processes through which vacancies at ward, local government, state and national party levels are filled.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter, wishes to issue a clear directive to all party executives holding statutory government appointments, in line with the earlier pronouncement by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun CON, and in total compliance with the provisions of our Party Constitution,” the statement said.

Advertisement

It added that holding dual executive positions in both government and party structures contradicts the principle of separation of powers and the internal discipline stipulated in the APC constitution.

Those affected include officials serving as Secretaries to Local Governments, Supervisors, Special Advisers, Consultants and Local Government Education Authority Secretaries.

The party explained that anyone wishing to retain a party executive position must submit a written resignation from their statutory appointment.

According to them, such letters are to be addressed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as the Local Government Service Commission, with copies forwarded to the respective council chairman and the Head of Local Government Administration of the affected council.

“For the resignation to be deemed valid and effective, it must be duly acknowledged and received by all relevant authorities,” the statement noted.

Advertisement

The APC stressed that the directive is not punitive but intended to safeguard the integrity of party structures and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions.

It further reassured affected members that once the required resignation is submitted, they will retain their executive roles at the ward or zonal levels from which they emerged, urging prompt compliance as part of efforts to strengthen internal governance and align with best political practices.