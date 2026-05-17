Over 90 Students Discharged After Ogun Methane Leak Incident

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The Ogun State Government has confirmed that all patients admitted to the State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, following a recent chemical inhalation incident affecting schools in the town, have been discharged after receiving treatment and being certified medically fit.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this during a meeting with parents, guardians, and community members at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School.

She also noted that the state had activated a medical response protocol to ensure that any patient requiring advanced care at secondary health facilities would be promptly referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

According to her, “There were persons admitted at the Ijebu-Ode State Hospital and others at Ijebu-Ife who were affected by the methane emission.

“Altogether, we had adults and children admitted, and I am glad to say that all have been discharged. They are hale and hearty.

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“Methane is a non-toxic gas; however, it competes with oxygen which our body and brain need to function properly, and that is why it is of concern to us.”

THE WHISTLER reports that there was panic in Ijebu Ode on Friday after a suspected gas leakage triggered an air pollution incident that left more than 90 students hospitalised.

The incident occurred barely one month after a similar outbreak was reported in the town.

Students from several schools, including Our Lady of Apostles Girls School, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, and Sambadola Private School, were reportedly affected.

Several students were said to have fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals, with many complaining of abdominal pain and other related symptoms.

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A video shared on X by user OMOELERINJARE (@omoelerinjare) showed some victims being carried into an ambulance while distressed parents wept at the scene.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, revealing that air quality monitoring devices installed in the area detected elevated methane concentrations.

According to him, the monitoring station at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School recorded peak methane readings of about 13,500 parts per million (ppm) in surrounding locations.

“The deployment of the Air Quality Monitoring station at Ijebu Ode Grammar School forms part of the state’s continuous environmental surveillance programme designed to provide early detection of abnormal air quality conditions and support timely public health interventions,” the statement said.

“While the recorded methane concentration is below the lower explosive limit, the level is considered environmentally significant and requires immediate technical investigation and precautionary response.”

Oresanya disclosed that the Ogun State Government had activated a multi-agency environmental and public health assessment team comprising environmental regulators, emergency responders, and air quality experts.

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He said the team would determine the source of the emissions, assess the exposure risk, and evaluate the presence of other gases, including hydrogen sulphide and volatile organic compounds.

Residents were advised to remain calm, continue their normal activities, and avoid open flames or ignition sources in areas where unusual gas odours are perceived.

He also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea, or respiratory discomfort to seek immediate medical attention.