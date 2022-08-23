APC: People Who Derided Shettima Over Outfit ‘Deserve Pity’,- Tinubu Spokesman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the viral pictures of Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kashim Shettima, continues to generate comments, especially on social media, one of the spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has attacked those critcising the way the former governor of Borno State was dressed.

Shettima was dressed in a suit which appeared to be oversized.

It was worn over white shirt and red tie, while also wearing sneakers.

The manner of his dressing has continued to generate reaction, overshadowing the Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Lagos, which he was attending.

The event which started on Monday provided a forum for invited presidential candidates of leading political parties including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, and Shettima representing the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to provide insight into their programmes ahead of the 2023 presidential campaign.

While the candidates all gave insight into what the electorate would experience if they come to power next year, it was Shettima’s appearance that seemed to attract social media jokes.

Criticism of Shettima’s appearance has however been condemned by the APC Presidential Campaign with Onanuga stating though his Facebook page on Tuesday that, “The people who derided Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC vice-presidential candidate at the NBA conference on Monday and unleashed their Twitter dogs against him, deserve our pity.”

“They are not civilized, they are not exposed and need to be taken out to see the world, properly. Good afternoon,.”

He also shared pictures of nationals of different countries wearing similar outfit.

Onanuga’s post re-echoed the position of the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, who is also one of the spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

He had earlier on Tuesday made similar post in defence of Shettima on his Facebook page.

Keyamo stated, “Now, since they think the issues of Nigeria are three buttons, a pair of sneakers and a long tie, let’s help make them the real issues!” with attached pictures as well.

Attempts to speak with Onanuga did not yield result as he was out of office when our Correspondent visited.

He also did not answer calls put to his telephone line.