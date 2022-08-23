FCCPC Probes Director’s Death After Altercation With Female Colleague

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has set up a committee to probe the possible cause of the death of an Assistant Director of the Commission, Mr Julius Haruna.

Before his death on August 17 at the Commission’s office in Katsina, Haruna was the Assistant Director and Head, FCCPC North-West Zonal Office.

He was said to have died after he got involved in a dispute which escalated to physical contact with Ms. Muibat Taiwo Abdusalam, another employee of the Commission.

The FCCPC in a statement on Tuesday said that while the Katsina State Police Command is currently investigating the matter, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of Katsina General Hospital and awaiting an autopsy.

The FCCPC said that Abdusalam has been detained by the State Police Command, while the Commission last Thursday visited the deceased’s family in Kafanchan, Kaduna and is providing support to the family.

The statement said that the FCCPC is also assisting and supporting the Police investigation of the sad occurrence.

The FCCPC said based on information, there are records of past cross allegations of conflict and abuse/aggression by the deceased and Abdulsalam, adding that some of these issues have been escalated to the management of the Commission.

In a bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death, the FCCPC said a committee has been set up while relevant leadership and operatives within the Commission has been suspended in order to ensure a fair, transparent and credible investigation.

The Committee to be chaired by Dr. Ben Nwoye (Legal practitioner and non-executive Commissioner/Board member) is expected to conclude it’s assignment within 21 working days

It said, “In response to this sad incident, and events leading thereto, the Governing Board of the Commission held an emergency Board meeting yesterday, August 22, 2022. The Board meeting decided by resolutions:

“To immediately and forthwith institute an independent internal investigation, to conclude within 21 working days or any extensions granted by the Board. Appointed Dr. Ben Nwoye (Legal practitioner and non-executive Commissioner/Board member) as Chair of the Independent Internal Investigation Panel (Panel); and Air Vice Marshal Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed (Rtd), (also a non-executive Commissioner/ Board member) as Co-Chair of the Panel;

“To invite representatives of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation as members of the Panel.

“Directed Executive Management of the Commission to immediately engage an experienced and independent legal counsel as member, guide and support to the Panel.

“Immediately but temporarily relieve relevant leadership and operatives within the Commission in order to ensure a fair, transparent and credible investigation.

“The Commission will continue to make appropriate, full, and frank disclosures of information, any investigative outcomes and or judicial processes (where applicable).”

The Commission said it will continue to discharge its mandate including across the North-West of Nigeria.