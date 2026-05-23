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Despite repeated warnings from the Lagos State Government against consuming spoiled tomatoes, worsening economic hardship and soaring food prices have pushed many Nigerians toward buying rotten tomatoes popularly known as “Baje.”

Residents were warned against consuming spoiled tomatoes, stressing that fungi-infested tomatoes contain dangerous toxins capable of causing severe health complications, including liver damage.

The warning came months after concerns emerged over tomato infestations in Kano State, one of Nigeria’s major tomato-producing hubs, where pest attacks destroyed several farms and triggered fears of nationwide shortages and rising prices.

Findings by THE WHISTLER showed that many Nigerians now deliberately seek broken baskets of spoiled tomatoes because they can no longer afford fresh produce.

A visit to the Orange Market in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, by THE WHISTLER revealed that tomato prices surged by over 400 per cent within one week, worsening pressure on traders and consumers already battling economic hardship.

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The finding revealed that A basket of tomatoes previously sold for between N20,000 and N25,000 now sells for as high as “N90,000” as prices vary over species, while smaller baskets earlier sold for N15,000 now cost between “N45,000 and N60,000”.

Traders attributed the increase to seasonal scarcity, rising transportation costs, fuel prices, and recent pest attacks affecting tomato-producing states.

Tomato plants are warm-season crops largely cultivated between December and March to support harvests during the lean months between May and August when scarcity usually drives up prices.

Although seasonal increases remain common during this period, traders said this year’s surge did not exceed previous years’ peaks, but the speed of the increase was unusually rapid.

A tomato trader identified as Umaru, at the Orange Market, Mararaba, told THE WHISTLER that many retail traders now avoid purchasing full baskets because they often record losses.

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According to him, baje tomatoes currently attract more buyers than fresh produce because consumers can no longer afford healthier options.

“People no longer buy fresh tomatoes like before. The cost is too high. Even spoiled tomatoes now sell faster because people can afford them more,” he said.

He added that the sudden increase occurred within one week even though tomato salthougheason is usually expected.

Ben Anebi, another trader at the market lamented declining patronage, revealing that consumers now deliberately search for broken baskets instead of fresh tomatoes.

“There is more demand for broken baskets now. A broken basket can sell between N25,000 and N30,000. Before now we threw them away, but people prefer it now because it’s cheaper,” Anebi revealed.

The trader further noted that many sellers intentionally ignore spoiled tomatoes because demand for them has increased significantly.

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For Isa Ibrahim, the rising cost of transportation had worsened prices.

According to him, pepper prices have risen even faster than tomatoes.

“A 50kg bag of pepper that sold for N40,000 before now costs N120,000,” he said.

Isa explained that rising prices have forced retailers to contribute money collectively to buy and split bags of pepper and tomatoes.

According to him, the trend has reduced wholesale patronage and affected traders’ profit targets.

“We know this is usually the season for scarcity, but it has never been this bad, retailers now contribute money to buy a bag of pepper, while there is an influx of traders in the market, the demand has dropped” he added.

Another trader who imports tomatoes from Jos also blamed the rising cost of fuel and transportation for the worsening food crisis.

He called on the Federal Government to reduce fuel costs to ease pressure on traders and consumers.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians decried the practices while others admitted adopting methods they believe make spoiled tomatoes safer for consumption despite repeated medical warnings

For Vera Yakubu, a security personnel in Abuja, the practice is harmful.

“I would rather cook palm kernel stew (Banga) or vegetable sauce than buy spoiled tomatoes,” she said.

But Mrs. Maryann Doko argued that, “Eating spoiled tomatoes is something that has existed for a long time.

“Nigerians cannot stop eating it because many people, myself included believe once it passes through fire, it is safe.”

A resident of Jikwoyi, Abuja and a mother of three, identified as Josephine told THE WHISTLER that, “Two baje baskets are enough to make stew for my family.”

When questioned over the safety of spoilt tomatoes consumption, Josephine responded “I wash the broken tomatoes very well and blend them with potash so the sour taste will reduce.”

Potash (often called kaun or akanwu in Nigeria) is edible and historically used in local cooking as a tenderizer or thickener. However, consuming it is not entirely healthy and carries significant risks. It should only be used in very small, sparing amounts, if at all.

Warnings by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets noted that consumption of products containing heavy metals, such as lead and arsenic, has been associated with cancer, skin lesions, developmental effects, cardiovascular disease, neurotoxicity, diabetes, and learning disabilities in humans.