Berger Paints Targets Growth Through Product Optimisation, Digital Investment

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Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has unveiled plans to deepen its growth strategy through product portfolio optimisation, increased investment in technology and digital capabilities, as the company recorded a strong improvement in earnings and shareholder returns for the 2025 financial year.

The company disclosed the strategic direction at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually in Lagos, where shareholders approved a final dividend payout of N1.25 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Combined with the interim dividend of 40 kobo per share earlier paid in November 2025, total dividend for the year rose to N1.65 per share, representing a 37.5 per cent increase over the 2024 financial year.

Speaking at the AGM, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alaba Fagun, said the company would continue refining its product portfolio by prioritising profitable and high-demand product categories while expanding investment in technology, digital innovation and data-driven decision-making processes.

According to her, the strategy is aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing responsiveness to changing market conditions and positioning the company to take advantage of emerging growth opportunities.

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“We would continue refining our product portfolio by prioritising profitable and high-demand product categories, while increasing investments in technology, digital capabilities, and data-driven decision-making to improve operational efficiency and responsiveness to market changes.

“We have strategic priorities that would position us to take advantage of emerging opportunities and continue creating long-term value for shareholders,” Fagun said.

She noted that the 2025 financial year marked a defining period for the company, characterised by operational resilience, improved profitability and stronger stakeholder confidence driven by disciplined execution of strategic objectives.

The company posted a profit after tax of N1.57bn in 2025, compared with N610.8m recorded in 2024, representing a 157 per cent increase.

Revenue also rose by 20 per cent to N12.9bn from N10.8bn in the previous year, while gross profit increased by 49 per cent.

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Operating profit surged by 110 per cent from N1.12bn to N2.35bn, underscoring what management described as the positive impact of improved manufacturing productivity, operational efficiency and disciplined cost management initiatives.

Chairman of the company, Abi Ayida, attributed the strong performance to effective execution of the company’s long-term strategic turnaround initiatives.

According to him, the company strengthened its market presence during the year through sustained brand engagement, enhanced distribution channels, strategic partnerships and targeted marketing campaigns designed to boost customer loyalty and improve brand visibility nationwide.

“These results underscore the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the unwavering commitment of our management team, employees and business partners,” Ayida stated.

He added that Berger Paints would continue to focus on operational efficiency, product innovation, stronger customer engagement and expanded distribution networks to sustain growth momentum and improve competitiveness in the Nigerian paints and coatings market.

Shareholders at the meeting commended the board and management for the company’s performance and improved returns to investors.

Leader of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Moses Igbrude, praised the management for demonstrating strong leadership and strategic direction which translated into impressive financial performance and enhanced shareholder value.

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Similarly, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Adebisi Bakare, lauded the company’s operational performance, dividend growth and commitment to gender balance within the organisation.

Another shareholder, Lawrence Oguntoye, also commended management for delivering strong earnings growth and attractive returns to shareholders, while urging the company to sustain profitability and capital appreciation.

Market analysts said the company’s strong earnings performance, improved dividend outlook and growth strategy triggered renewed investor interest in the stock on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, with investors positioning to benefit from future upside potential.