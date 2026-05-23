Uganda Confirms Three New Ebola Cases.

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Ugandan health authorities confirmed three new cases of Ebola on Saturday, bringing the country’s total confirmed infections to five as the Bundibugyo strain of the virus continues to spread beyond its epicentre in the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

The latest cases include a driver who transported an infected individual, a health worker involved in treating patients, and a woman who had visited a hospital in Kampala before returning to her community, according to officials.

All are linked to previously imported infections from the DRC outbreak, with patients now under medical care or monitoring. Contact tracing efforts are underway to prevent further transmission.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has activated enhanced surveillance measures, including screening at borders and health facilities. Prof. Charles Olaro, a senior health official, called for public calm while urging vigilance.

“We ask everyone to report any symptoms like fever, vomiting, or unusual weakness immediately,” he emphasized, noting the importance of early detection.

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The developments come as part of a larger regional crisis centered in DRC’s Ituri Province, where the outbreak was first detected in mid-May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, citing uncertainties in the scale of infections, cross-border movement, and the lack of approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Bundibugyo virus.

As of recent reports, DRC has recorded hundreds of suspected cases and significant deaths, with laboratory confirmations in multiple provinces and even the capital Kinshasa.

Uganda’s initial cases were imported via travelers from DRC, highlighting risks from population mobility in the region.

Health experts warn that insecurity, displacement, and limited healthcare access in affected areas complicate containment.

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International partners, including the U.S. government and organizations like Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), are supporting response efforts with treatment centers, funding, and expertise.

Uganda is reportedly seeking around $24m to bolster its preparedness and response.

This marks the third known outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, which has a historical case fatality rate estimated between 25 percent and 40 percent.

Past outbreaks in Uganda and DRC were successfully contained, providing some optimism despite the current challenges.

Authorities in both countries continue to monitor the situation closely, with calls for sustained international assistance to curb potential wider spread.

Travelers and residents in affected regions are advised to follow hygiene protocols and avoid contact with suspected cases.