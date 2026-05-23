Federal High Court Judge Collapses, Dies In Kano

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A Federal High Court judge in the Kano Division, Justice Mohammed Yunusa, has died after reportedly collapsing at his residence.

He was said to have slumped in his living room on Thursday evening and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

Sources within the Federal High Court in Abuja said the late judge was buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

They described him as a diligent jurist who handled several sensitive and high-profile political cases during his service.

The death was also confirmed by the Director of Information of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher, who said Justice Yunusa passed away at a medical facility in Kano.

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The late judge was known for presiding over election-related disputes following the 2023 general elections.

In one of his rulings, the court in Kano declined to invalidate the candidacy of then Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti, stating that the matter fell outside its jurisdiction.

He also handled cases involving candidates of the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission arising from the 2023 elections.

In another suit filed by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, the court was asked to cancel certificates of return issued to Labour Party candidates across the country, but the matter was struck out over jurisdictional issues.