Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen Battle For ADC Presidential Ticket Monday

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…Party Clears 662 Aspirants For N/Assembly, 80 For Governorship Races

The race for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will reach a crucial stage on Monday as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen prepare to contest the party’s presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general election.

The three aspirants are seeking to emerge as the standard bearer of the ADC for the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027, in what party insiders described as a keenly contested race reflecting growing interest in the opposition platform.

The ADC leadership, it was gathered, opted to throw the contest open after efforts to build consensus among the leading contenders failed to yield results.

Sources within the party disclosed that consultations aimed at producing a consensus candidate collapsed following disagreements among major blocs within the party, paving the way for a direct primary contest among the aspirants.

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The development comes amid heightened political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with the ADC positioning itself as a major alternative platform in the country’s opposition landscape.

A key sticking point in the negotiations was the insistence by Amaechi that the party must allow a transparent and democratic process rather than impose a consensus arrangement.

The former Rivers State governor had reportedly rejected appeals by some stakeholders to step down for Atiku, maintaining that the party’s presidential candidate must emerge through a credible primary election.

Meanwhile, the ADC has also concluded the screening of aspirants seeking tickets for governorship and National Assembly elections across the country.

The party cleared a total of 662 aspirants for the National Assembly primaries, comprising 109 Senate aspirants and 513 House of Representatives hopefuls.

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In the governorship category, 80 aspirants were cleared to participate in the party’s primaries in the 28 states scheduled to hold governorship elections during the 2027 electoral cycle.

However, governorship elections will not take place in eight states operating on off-cycle arrangements. The affected states are Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi.

Confirming the schedule for the primaries on Saturday, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said preparations had been concluded for the conduct of the exercises.

He explained that while the national leadership had finalised arrangements for the presidential, governorship and National Assembly primaries, decisions concerning state assembly primaries would be handled by the respective state executive committees.

Abdullahi said the party remained committed to ensuring transparent, credible and inclusive primaries capable of strengthening internal democracy and boosting confidence among party members and supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Stakeholders across party lines believe the outcome of Monday’s presidential primary could significantly shape the direction of opposition politics in the build-up to the general election.