APC Supporters Back Ex-Kogi Deputy Guber Candidate For Lagos Reps Seat

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Supporters of Rep. James Faleke on Saturday turned out in large numbers across Ikeja Federal Constituency, backing his unopposed return bid for the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Party members and supporters gathered early for the primary election, which was conducted peacefully under the watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel.

At Ward A, Anifowose, Ikeja, supporters sang solidarity songs and waved party banners in support of the lawmaker.

Mr Austin Omoruyi, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government on Special Duties, described the exercise as a strong endorsement of Faleke’s leadership and representation.

“Today is a show of support for James Faleke because the people believe in his leadership and representation.

“He has continued to serve the people and deliver the dividends of democracy across the constituency,” he said.

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Omoruyi said Faleke, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, remained the sole aspirant for the APC ticket in Ikeja Federal Constituency.

“There is no opposition against him because party members are satisfied with his performance.

“Our people came out massively because they appreciate what he has done over the years,” he said.

According to him, the primary election in the ward was peaceful and orderly.

“The process has been peaceful and well organised, while party members conducted themselves responsibly throughout the exercise,” he added.

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Also speaking, an APC supporter, Mr Odunlami Dauda, said the large turnout reflected Faleke’s popularity among residents and party faithful.

“Nigerians support leaders who stay connected with the people, and that is what Faleke has done.

“That is why many party members are standing firmly behind him again,” he said.

Dauda described Faleke’s unopposed emergence as a reflection of unity and confidence within the APC in Ikeja.

“When a candidate is unopposed, it shows party members are united and satisfied with his leadership,” he said.

Another supporter, Mrs Kemi Balogun, said women and youths in the constituency remained supportive of the lawmaker because of his regular engagement with residents.

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“Many women and young people identify with him because they have benefited from his programmes and support initiatives,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Iyanda Kazeem, an APC supporter at Ward G, Powerline, Oke-Ira, described the process as peaceful and orderly.

Faleke, a former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, is seeking a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

He urged party members to remain peaceful during the exercise.

“I am going round the wards in Ikeja to appreciate everyone for the love and support shown to me.

“I urge you all to remain law-abiding and ensure your votes count while conducting yourselves peacefully,” he said.

He pledged to continue serving the people and assured residents of more democratic dividends.

Faleke was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2011 and was subsequently re-elected in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

The lawmaker later visited some polling centres to appreciate supporters and party members.