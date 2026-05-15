No Arrangement To Stop Fubara’s Second-Term Bid – APC

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied claims that there is an internal arrangement within the party to stop Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from seeking a second term in office.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, made the clarification on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, amid growing speculation over the political structure of the party in Rivers State and the influence of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Morka was responding to questions over allegations that Governor Fubara had allegedly been sidelined within the APC and might not be allowed to contest for another term under the party’s platform.

Asked specifically whether there was an agreement within the APC to deny Fubara a second-term ticket, Morka said, “Within the APC? I am not aware of that at the APC level. I’m the party spokesman and as far as the party is concerned, the All Progressives Congress, I am not aware of any arrangement in Rivers State.”

The APC spokesman also rejected suggestions that the party structure in Rivers had been handed over to loyalists of Wike, while original APC members and those aligned with Fubara were allegedly being pushed aside ahead of the primaries.

When referenced claims that some aspirants in Rivers believed individuals aligned with the FCT minister were receiving preferential treatment in the screening and clearance process, while others feared exclusion from the ballot, Morka described many of the claims as speculative and politically motivated.

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“This is the political season and it is the season of a lot of talk – sometimes unfounded, sometimes speculative, sometimes outright false,” he said.

“You can’t stop it. My advice is, look, slow down and let the process work so that at the end of the day, we can have an outcome that is credible, that is acceptable to everybody.”

Morka maintained that the APC leadership remained in charge of the primary election process across the country, including Rivers State, stressing that governors do not control party primaries.

“The governor is the leader of our party in all the states of Nigeria, not just Rivers State,” he stated.

“However, when it comes to elections, there’s only one authority that has the power to manage our elections and that is the national party leadership. The National Working Committee of the party has the authority to conduct primaries, not the governors.”

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He added, “No governor is in control of our primary process. The party is in control of party process.”

The APC spokesman further explained that committees deployed to Rivers State, like those sent to other states, were carrying out their assignments independently and would report directly to the party’s national leadership.

“All of the committees that we have sent to Rivers State, like we’ve sent to all other states in this country, are busy doing their jobs and reporting back to the National Working Committee,” he said.

Morka’s comments come amid heightened political tension in Rivers State following the prolonged rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, which has continued to reshape alliances within the state’s political landscape.

The controversy has also fueled concerns among some APC members who fear internal divisions and alleged imposition of candidates ahead of future elections.

Despite the concerns, Morka insisted there was no crisis threatening the APC, saying the party remained focused on its internal processes and preparations for upcoming elections.