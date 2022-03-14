APC Youths Accuse Serving Minister Of Plot To Remove Buni With N5b

A major youth group in the All Progressive Congress called APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network has accused a serving minister of a plot to unseat the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni, with N5 billion.

Buni, who has been acting as APC Chairman for about two years now, is away abroad for medical treatment. He is also Yobe State governor.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Mr Tobias Ogbeh, the Secretary General of the group, alleged that there is a grand plot by some groups and individuals to “cause an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of an ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.”

The group further alleged that after failures of some governors within the party to change the leadership of the APC, they have begun to use the instrument of the court to ensure Buni is removed at all cost.

According to the group, part of the new plot is to secure a court judgement through the back door to sack the party’s leadership from office, adding that it “is heavily funded by a serving Minister and presidential aspirant from the South-South,” who “has earmarked close to 5 billion naira for this purpose.”

The group said, “The overarching plot is to cause an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari, who from all indications was not in support of the leadership change and never gave his blessings has been speculated in the media by the brains behind the despicable plot.

“We wish to inform members of the public as well as the security agencies that the sum of 2.5 billion naira has been earmarked as payment for the lawyers that would initiate the process, as well as reaching out to the willing judge, who would, in turn, be rewarded with the sum of 2. 5 billion naira.

“The plan is for the judge to give an injunction against the Chairman of the CECPC that would pave the way for a change in the party’s leadership through the back door. Part of the plan is to secretly obtain this order without service on the parties in a way of exparte motion.

“This is unacceptable for a serving Minister of the APC to lead this plot against a party through which he actualized his ambition of being a Minister for almost 8 years despite the odds against him.”

It called on “all relevant security agencies and anti-corruption agencies to be on the watch out for this despicable plot to undermine democracy. The Nigerian Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Department of State Security should be on alert in this regard as the plot has reached an advanced stage.

“It is our considered opinion that this Minister and some governors are desperate to secure the court injunction to secure a change in the party’s leadership.

“It remains embarrassing that these governors have elected to throw caution in the wind in pursuing an ambition built on deceit and the incurable quest for power at all cost and not minding whose ox is gored,” the group added.