‘Obaseki Has Vindicated Oshiomole’ – Wike Calls Governor ‘Serial Betrayer, Ingrate’

River State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has responded to his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, by calling the governor a serial betrayer and an Ingrate.

This reply follows Obaseki’s statement on Monday wherein he accused Wike of being overbearing on the party, citing instances of his disruptive tendencies in Cross River State and election of principal officers of the party at the national assembly.

Obaseki also warned Wike against thinking he could bully Edo State to do his bidding.

This was after an interview by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shuaibu, who threatened to leave the party saying PDP was not the only party, prompting scathing attacks on the deputy governor.

Wike’s reply to Obaseki’s deputy was said to be excessively troubling, prompting Obaseki’s warning on Monday morning, in a advertorial published across media platforms.

However, responding to the advertorial, Wike said the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and Obaseki’s successor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has been vindicated by Obaseki.

In a dramatic fashion, Wike tendered an unreserved apology to Oshiomhole for ignoring his warnings about Obaseki saying everything Oshiomhole had said about the character of the Edo Governor had come to pass.

“If you ask anybody or check the DNA of Obaseki, you will discover that he is a serial betrayer and an ungrateful person.

“I apologise to Oshiomhole who told us about Obaseki. You have been vindicated,” he said.