Ukraine War: China Reveals What Biden Intends To Achieve Through Sanctions Against Russia

The government of China has revealed the reason for the “disinformation spread” by the United States against Beijing in view of the ongoing military conflict by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The number of refugees from Ukraine has surpassed 2.5 million, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The US, European Union and other Western allies have tightened sanctions against the Russian government.

But Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has insisted there’s no going back on Ukraine.

After accusing China of having prior knowledge of Russia’s invasion, the US government threatened severe “consequence” on China if it agrees to help Russia militarily or economically.

Reacting, Spokesperson, Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China,Lijian Zhao, told newsmen on Monday that the US and its allies are trying to “irresponsibly and unethically smear” his country for the purpose of gaining commercial edge over Beijing and other competitors.

He vowed that whatever measure the US takes, China will protect its interests any where in the world.

“China’s position on Ukraine issue is consistent and clear-cut. China has always been adopting objective and fair attitude and based on the merits of the matter itself to make independent judgement and make clear propositions on the Ukraine issue.

“Any attempt to smear China’s efforts, distorts China’s intention or to slander China by spreading disinformation; their intention and purpose is to shift conflict and to provoke confrontation so as to harvest gain and profits for themselves.

“This is neither responsible nor moral; sanctions can never be effective way for solution, China opposes unilateral sanctions by the US and we will firmly uphold the interest of Chinese Nationals and enterprises,” he said.