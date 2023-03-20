APC’s Umar Bago Wins Niger Governorship Election

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Umar Bago, has emerged as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Niger State.

Advertisement

The state collation officer, Professor Clement Allawa, declared that Bago won the election after polling a total of 469,896 votes.

The governor-elect won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isah Kantigi, won in five Local Government Areas with 387,476 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Yahaya Mohammed, emerged in third place with 3, 378 votes.

Also, the only female candidate in the election, Khadijat Abdulahi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), polled 1,746 votes.

INEC recorded a total of 899,488 accredited voters and a total of 889,956 votes were cast in the election.