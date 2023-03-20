APC’s Umar Bago Wins Niger Governorship Election

Nigeria Politics
By Nneoma Benson
Umar Bago
INEC declares Umar Bago winner of Niger State election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Umar Bago, has emerged as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Niger State.

The state collation officer, Professor Clement Allawa, declared that Bago won the election after polling a total of 469,896 votes.

The governor-elect won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isah Kantigi, won in five Local Government Areas with 387,476 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Yahaya Mohammed, emerged in third place with 3, 378 votes.

Also, the only female candidate in the election, Khadijat Abdulahi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), polled 1,746 votes.

INEC recorded a total of 899,488 accredited voters and a total of 889,956 votes were cast in the election.

