Aregbesola, Allies Shun Osun Governorship Election

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has shun the ongoing governorship election in the state.

This is as his supporters set up a joint in his compound frying baked beans popularly called akara for everyone to eat.

The former governor who is the leader of The Osun Progressives, TOPs, has been having a running battle with the incumbent , Adegboyega Oyetola.

The governor has been accused by Aregbesola and his allies of scheming them out of political reckoning and tried fruitlessly to ensure the incumbent was not retained on the APC ballot.

Few days to the election, which is ongoing, there were reports that TOP members and supporters had accepted to adopt the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke, reports that were not refuted.

A statement issued on Friday, eve of the election by TOPs vowed that the group will remain in the APC but failed to endorse the party’s candidate.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Aregbesola is in Germany while his supporters staged a carnival-like akara frying exercise with little or no concern about the voting exercise going on.

Inquiries by our Correspondent showed that TOPs did not also mobilise for the party.

Large number of Journalists who besieged the Minister’s polling unit at Ilesha to witness his participation reported that he did not turn up with few hours left for the exercise to close.

An aide to the minister, Jane Osuji, told journalists the minister was not in the country.

She pointed out that “the minister is in Germany representing the country in official capacity.”