Armed Robbers Raid EKSU Students’ Hostel, Invade Hotel In Ekiti

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
File Photo: Police Station

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested some suspected armed robbers for robbing students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti of their valuables.

The same hoodlums also reportedly stormed the premises of a hotel in Ado Ekiti and vandalised the power transformer cited there.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Sunday Abutu, who said this in a statement on Thursday.

However the statement did not specify whether the students were attacked in a private hostel outside the campus or in the hostel on the university campus.

The statement read, “On 04/07/2022, the Command received a complaint through petition that a group of armed hoodlums invaded Victorielle Hotel, Iworoko-Ekiti on 27/06/2022, vandalised their power transformer and carted away vital parts such as insulators, copper wires and other parts valued two million, five hundred thousand naira (N2,500,000:00).

“The armed hoodlums held three students of Ekiti State University captive in their room within the hostel and forcefully collected their phones.

“During investigation, the State Intelligence Bureau arrested one Adufu Ifeanyi “22yrs”, Nwede Emmanuel “20yrs” and Ofordile Ifeanyi “30yrs” who confessed to the commission of the crime.

“Items recovered are the three stolen phones as well as one axe and one cutlass that were used for the operation while effort is ongoing to recover the stolen items.”

