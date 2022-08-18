Nnamdi Kanu ‘Deeply Worried’ About Hausa, Fulani Detainees- Lawyer

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is said to be disturbed by the condition of fellow detainees at the Department of States Security facility and other detention facilities, according to his lawyer.

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made the revelation in a statement on Thursday.

Ejiofor had visited Kanu at the DSS detention facility and assured his supporters that the IPOB leader was in high spirits.

He added that irrespective of the allegations levelled against Kanu, he remains a liberator, and a gift to humanity, regardless of ethnic affiliation.

He wrote, “Onyendu(Nnamdi Kanu) can never change, even in solitary confinement, he is deeply worried about the fate of other detainees, including those of different ethnic extractions who are mainly Hausas, Fulanis and others, presently languishing in custody.

” Instructions were equally taken in that regard, and we are going to swing into serious legal actions to ensure that those concerned regain their freedom.”

Furthermore, Ejiofor admitted that his client is enthused that in recent times, the South-east is enjoying calmness and peaceful environment.