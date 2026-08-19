Infantino Under Pressure As Wales FA Chief Demands Resignation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing fresh pressure to quit after the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Noel Mooney, called on him to step down over the controversy surrounding his abandoned plans to sell stakes in the governing body’s commercial assets.

Mooney, who previously worked with Infantino at UEFA, said the damage caused by the proposal to transfer part of FIFA’s commercial interests to private investors had undermined trust in the organisation and made Infantino’s continued leadership difficult to justify.

The Wales FA chief said he would advise Infantino to consider leaving the FIFA presidency despite acknowledging achievements during his career in football administration.

“If I was sitting with Gianni right now, I would say to him he’s had a very good career,” Mooney told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“As general secretary of UEFA he did very good things. At FIFA, there were things like, for example, the work Arsene Wenger has done with the technical development scheme – that have really moved forward.

“But unfortunately with this episode that took place, with the proposal to sell off the crown jewels if you will, I definitely think he should look to step down.”

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The comments came after Wales became the first of the four British home nations to withdraw its backing for Infantino’s bid to remain FIFA president.

The move represents a significant setback for Infantino as he seeks to maintain support for his leadership amid growing opposition from football associations over his proposed changes to FIFA’s commercial structure.

Infantino had faced criticism over plans to establish a new company that would manage the commercial and ticketing rights of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

Under the proposal, 21 per cent of the new entity was to be sold to a private investment company, a move that critics argued could transfer control of some of FIFA’s most valuable assets to external investors.

The plan was subsequently abandoned following widespread opposition, but Mooney said its withdrawal had not resolved the broader concerns surrounding FIFA’s governance.

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He said the episode had damaged confidence in Infantino’s leadership and that the FAW would not support his continuation as president.

“There will be lots of discussions over the next few weeks,” Mooney said.

“I am hoping Gianni is reflecting right now on his position. I assume people are speaking to him right now about considering his position and stepping down.

“I think it is clear there is pressure on Gianni to consider his position, so let’s see what the coming days bring.”

Wales was among the earliest football associations to publicly challenge the proposal, with several other national associations subsequently voicing their concerns.

Mooney argued that the controversy should prompt a wider examination of FIFA’s governance arrangements, rather than being treated solely as a dispute over a commercial proposal.

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He called for an independent review of FIFA’s governance, decision-making processes and internal structures, arguing that too much authority is concentrated in the office of the president.

“There needs to be a review of the governance, the processes, the structures of FIFA,” Mooney said.

“There’s too much power that sits with one person – the president – within FIFA’s structure.”

According to Mooney, the FIFA presidency carries responsibilities beyond the administration of competitions and commercial interests because the office is expected to serve as a symbol of integrity and leadership for world football.

“When you are looking at a FIFA president, you are looking at someone who is that moral guardian, the figurehead of world football, and you are looking for them to operate with transparency, [for] the good of the game, collaboration and so on,” he said.

Mooney, however, distinguished between Infantino’s leadership and the wider body of officials and employees working within FIFA.

He said the organisation has capable council members and staff who should not be blamed for the controversy.

“There are brilliant council members at FIFA who are elected to partake in decision-making. There are brilliant staff members at FIFA. I feel sorry for them at the moment,” he said.

But he maintained that the controversy had created a serious trust deficit between FIFA and its member associations.

“It’s clear that trust is broken with many football associations around the world and only a full review that can’t be led by the FIFA president will start the process of rebuilding trust,” Mooney said.

Infantino has been FIFA president since 2016 and was re-elected unopposed in 2023. His tenure has been marked by major reforms and expansion of FIFA competitions, including the enlargement of the men’s World Cup and the introduction of a significantly expanded Club World Cup.

His administration has also pursued new commercial opportunities designed to increase FIFA’s revenues and expand funding for football development globally.