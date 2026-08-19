Bandits Kill Seven, Abduct 17 In Renewed Sokoto Attacks

At least seven people have been killed and 17 others abducted following separate attacks by suspected bandits on three communities in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The affected communities are Dinawa, Munƙi and Gidan Dare, where the attackers reportedly operated for several hours on Monday night, using heavy rainfall to their advantage.

The Chairman of the Dinawa Vigilante Group, Aliyu Falke, confirmed the attack, saying the assailants were allegedly transported into the area in a Canter truck at about 10:30pm.

Falke said vigilantes keeping watch around Dinawa noticed the truck parked some distance from the community and approached it, but the driver reportedly drove away after sighting them.

He said the attackers opened fire about 15 minutes later, killing two people, including a vigilante member identified as Sani Wukari.

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According to him, the vigilantes engaged the bandits in a gun battle but were eventually overwhelmed, allowing the attackers to enter the community.

“Five other people were killed, including two women. They also injured four people, including myself, and abducted six women and one man,” Falke said.

He said the attackers remained in the community for about four hours before police personnel arrived in two armoured vehicles and engaged them, forcing them to retreat.

The seven people reportedly killed in Dinawa were identified as Malami Dogo, Chairman Maidawa, Altine Mesi, Alhaji Shua’ibu, Balaraba Abdullahi, Hafsatu Salisu and Sani Wukari.

Those injured were identified as Abdullahi Maikano, Garba Nabuga and Anas Abubakar.

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Falke said he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was recovering, while Maikano suffered serious injuries and was receiving treatment at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

He added that Garba Nabuga and Anas Abubakar sustained gunshot injuries to their hands.

Beyond Dinawa, Falke said one person identified as Ibrahim Mai Mai was abducted from Munƙi, while nine women were kidnapped from Gidan Dare, bringing the total number of abducted residents across the three communities to 17.

The lawmaker representing Wurno Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Shamsu Aliyu, confirmed the attacks and said he visited Dinawa to sympathise with affected residents.

He described the incident as devastating and expressed concern over the resurgence of attacks in the area.

Residents said the heavy rainfall made it easier for the attackers to operate, as many residents remained indoors while the downpour also hampered the response of security personnel and local vigilantes.

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The attackers also reportedly rustled an unspecified number of cattle and looted valuables from residents during the operation.

Falke expressed concern over reports that bandits were being transported into communities in vehicles, saying the latest attack had reinforced residents’ suspicions.

He called for improved intelligence gathering and stronger security presence in the affected communities to prevent further attacks.