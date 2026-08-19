Troops Foil Terrorist IED Attacks On Borno Supply Routes

Troops operating in Borno State have foiled separate attempts by terrorists to target key supply routes with improvised explosive devices.

The troops, operating under Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Desert Sanity V, discovered and safely detonated two IEDs during patrols on Tuesday, August 18.

The first explosive was found at about 11:35am along the Dikwa-Ajiri-Maiduguri Main Supply Route, between Bakassi and Bale Junction.

Troops of the 24 Task Force Brigade reportedly came under terrorist fire while responding to the discovery. They suppressed the attackers, pursued them and subsequently neutralised the explosive.

Hours later, troops of the 50 Task Force Battalion encountered another IED during a picketing patrol along the New Marte-Dikwa route, before Hot Sama Bridge.

The device was safely detonated without any casualty.

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The troops subsequently continued their patrols along the routes to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of commuters and the movement of essential supplies.

The Commander of the 24 Task Force Brigade visited the first incident site at about 4:35pm for an on-the-spot assessment.

The military said the security situation across the theatre remained calm but unpredictable, adding that troops continued to demonstrate satisfactory morale and combat effectiveness.

The successful detection of the explosives highlights the role of sustained route-scanning and security patrols in protecting critical transport corridors from terrorist attacks in the North-East.